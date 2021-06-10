2 men charged with damage to SUV during Mifflin Street party in April

Two men were charged Tuesday for their alleged roles in damaging an SUV that Mifflin Street Block Party attendees climbed all over in April, which caused more than $25,500 in damage to the vehicle.

The SUV, belonging to Kiera Sundeen, was one of two vehicles that partygoers climbed onto during the April 24 party in Downtown Madison. Police have been criticized for being slow to respond to reports of property damage during the party, the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many events over the past 15 months, including the 2020 Mifflin Street party.

Kevin S. Cassidy, 20, of Marshfield, and Judson T. Rikkers, 19, of Madison, were each charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property. A criminal complaint alleges Rikkers stomped on the vehicle’s windshield and broke it, and Cassidy is alleged to have climbed onto the car and damaged the windshield wipers and hood.

An officer said she believed the SUV to be a total loss, the complaint states.

Sundeen’s SUV, along with the other vehicle that was damaged, was parked in a backyard between the 500 blocks of West Mifflin and West Dayton streets, where hundreds of partygoers converged, according to the complaint.