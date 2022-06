2 men arrested on drug dealing charges as search warrants executed in Beloit, police say

Two men were arrested on drug dealing charges as search warrants were executed in the town and city of Beloit on Wednesday, police reported.

At about 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, with assistance from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the town of Beloit Police Department, executed a search warrant secured by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 1924 S. Royce Ave., Sheriff’s Capt. Curt Fell said in a statement.

At the same time, the Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a separate search warrant secured by SIU at 1941 Fayette Ave., Fell said.

Neal L. Prater, 62, was arrested on tentative charges of maintain premises/vehicle for drug trafficking, keeping place of prostitution, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua J. Vega-Kelley, 42, was arrested on tentative charges of maintain premises for drug trafficking, possession of cocaine, neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I drug (fentanyl), five counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Prater and Vega-Kelley were booked into the Rock County Jail pending future court dates, Fell said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.