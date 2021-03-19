2 men arrested in robbery of money, car from man during drug sale on Far West Side, Madison police say

Two men have been arrested in the wake of the robbery of money and a car from a man during a drug sale on the Far West Side on March 10, Madison police reported.

On Wednesday, members of the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Gang Unit, and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested two people in the 800 block of Delaplaine Court associated with this armed robbery, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

After a foot pursuit, Tywaun K. Reynolds, 21, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with armed robbery, operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, resisting officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC and cocaine, disorderly conduct, theft, and multiple counts of felony bail jumping, Grigg said.

Officers also arrested Corey D. Gresham, age 25, on tentative charges of armed robbery, resisting officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and multiple counts of felony bail jumping, Grigg said.

Multiple guns, drugs, and cash were recovered during the investigation, Grigg said.

A man later identified as Reynolds stole a 19-year-old man's money and car in the area of Starflower Drive and Aster Lane at around 2 p.m. on March 10, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said after that incident.