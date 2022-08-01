2 men arrested for drugs, weapons after parking illegally Downtown, Madison police say

Two men were arrested for drugs and weapons offenses early Saturday morning after they were spotted parking illegally Downtown, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Central District's Community Policing Team were on patrol in the Downtown Entertainment Zone when they saw a vehicle parked in a lot posted no trespassing, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

When they contacted the four people in the vehicle, they saw drug evidence in it, Becker said.

Larry Hawkins, 23, was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of schedule II narcotics and Joseph Thigpen, 23, was arrested on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a loaded handgun was found concealed on him, Becker.

All four occupants also received municipal citations for trespassing, Becker said.