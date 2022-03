2 men arrested after punching teen in fight at McFarland youth hockey tournament, police say

Two men were arrested after they punched a teen in the face after a fight broke out among parents and fans at a youth hockey tournament in McFarland on Saturday, police reported.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, McFarland officers were sent to the McFarland Community Ice Arena, 4812 Marsh Road, for a large fight involving parents and fans at a McFarland Youth Hockey event, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

Police determined that two separate incidents had occurred in which men who were parents with the visiting Hayward team punched teen fans from McFarland, Chapin said.

Jared Egger, 42, and Craig Cooper II, 41, both of Hayward, were arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and physical abuse to a child, Chapin said.

No injuries were reported, and police didn’t say what led to the fight.

