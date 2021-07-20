2 men arrested after pepper spraying man on State Street, Madison police say

Madison police have arrested two men for allegedly pepper spraying another man during an argument on State Street Monday night.

Timothy Murray, 20, and Keshawn Brown, 20, have both been tentatively charged with intentional use of pepper spray, causing bodily harm, although police said just one of the men used the spray.

Madison police did not immediately answer a question about which one deployed the pepper spray.

A 33-year-old man was walking away from the suspects in the 600 block of State Street shortly before 6:20 p.m. when Murray and Brown followed him, police said. The three got into a verbal argument, which turned physical when the pepper spray was used against the 33-year-old. He was later taken to the hospital.

Madison police said the three men gave officers conflicting information on scene, but investigators were able to sort out what happened through the use of city cameras.

Murray has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, as well as resisting or obstructing for kicking the door of a squad car when officers tried to arrest him.

Brown was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Both men were taken to the Dane County Jail.

