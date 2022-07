2 men arrested after man attacked, stabbed on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Two men were arrested after a third man was attacked and stabbed on the Southwest Side on Friday night, Madison police reported.

The unidentified 48-year-old man who was battered and stabbed was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Charles Butler, 48, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, and disorderly conduct, and Bruce Parker, 56, was arrested on tentative charges of battery, and disorderly conduct, Becker said.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Friday, police were sent to a residence in the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive on a report of stabbing involving people known to each other, Becker said.

After an argument, Butler and Parker, who were intoxicated, physically attacked and injured the third man. A second argument began a short time later in which Charles used a knife to stab the third man multiple times, Becker said.

A sergeant, investigator, detective, and multiple officers were at the residence for several hours and used a drone in their investigation, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.