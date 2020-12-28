 Skip to main content
2 men arrested after locking another man in basement, Madison police say
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two men were arrested Friday after allegedly locking another man in a basement on the East Side, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Dahle Street around 2:30 a.m., police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement. 

A woman told police she escaped the two men -- Jonathan Schaaf, 29, and Anthony Scheppers, 52, -- while they drove her around in a vehicle, Grigg said. 

Schaaf and Scheppers also allegedly confined a man to the basement of a home, Grigg said. 

The incident appears to have been related to a fight over money, Grigg said. All individuals involved knew each other. 

Both men were tentatively charged with false imprisonment and recklessly endangering safety.

Schaaf was also tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and battery. Scheppers was tentatively charged with threats to law enforcement. Both were taken to the Dane County Jail. 

