2 men arrested after locking another man in basement, Madison police say

Two men were arrested Friday after allegedly locking another man in a basement on the East Side, Madison police said.
Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Dahle Street around 2:30 a.m., police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
A woman told police she escaped the two men -- Jonathan Schaaf, 29, and Anthony Scheppers, 52, -- while they drove her around in a vehicle, Grigg said.
Schaaf and Scheppers also allegedly confined a man to the basement of a home, Grigg said.
The incident appears to have been related to a fight over money, Grigg said. All individuals involved knew each other.
Both men were tentatively charged with false imprisonment and recklessly endangering safety.
Schaaf was also tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and battery. Scheppers was tentatively charged with threats to law enforcement. Both were taken to the Dane County Jail.
Shootings, anti-Semitic attacks against state justices top recent notable crime-related news in Madison area
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice decries anti-Semitic attacks on colleagues
Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack released a statement Friday expressing concern over “recent comments aimed at members”
of Wisconsin’s high court after two became the target of online anti-Semitic attacks.
“I acknowledge that all members of the public have the constitutional right to speak in criticism of public servants, which certainly includes all justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” said Roggensack, one of the court’s four conservatives. “However, no justice should be threatened or intimidated based on his or her religious beliefs.”
Madison police respond to 4 shots fired incidents overnight, recover at least 55 shell casings
Madison police responded to four different reports of gunfire across the city Friday night and Saturday morning and
found 52 shell casings at the scene of one of the incidents.
No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes, 444 Grand Canyon Drive, at about 11:05 p.m. Friday after several people reported gunfire, Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Police found 52 spent shell casings in the parking lot of the bowling alley, including 35 handgun casings of different calibers and 17 rounds from a rifle.
16-year-old boy jailed on tentative attempted homicide charge in Sun Prairie shooting
Bail was set Tuesday at $100,000 for a 16-year-old boy arrested Friday on a tentative attempted murder charge, in which police allege he sprayed automatic gunfire from a modified handgun at another vehicle,
striking that vehicle and two others that were nearby.
A probable cause affidavit filed Monday for Yeshua K.J. Schworck, of Madison, states he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle and shot what police said was a 9mm handgun modified to fire automatically toward a man’s vehicle outside the BP gas station at 1705 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie.
Barneveld man dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash Tuesday, Verona police say
A 45-year-old Barneveld man died Thursday from injuries sustained in
a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, Verona police reported.
The man, who has not been identified, was alone in an SUV heading west on Highway 18 when he went across the median, into the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 briefly, then back on the median before going airborne and landing on Highway PB, Lt. David Dresser said in an update of a report put out by Lt. Mark Horstmann.
Man arrested after breaking glass countertop, making threats at Selective Video II, Madison police say
A man was arrested Friday night after breaking a glass countertop, making threats and trying to
knee an officer in the groin at Selective Video II, Madison police reported.
Officers were dispatched to the business at 3220 Commercial Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. and multiple witnesses told police that a person inside was very agitated, knocking merchandise to the floor, yelling and swearing at employees and customers, while slamming his fist down on a glass countertop, shattering the glass, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.
Court finds Madison man charged with shooting sister to death is competent, orders case to resume
Nearly a year after he was charged with killing his sister on Christmas Eve, a Madison man was found competent to assist his lawyers in
proceedings against him, and his case was set for a preliminary hearing next week.
Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ruled Monday that Joseph G. Green, 58, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, understands the proceedings against him as a doctor stated in a report. Green and his lawyers did not contest the report.
Man faces 6th OWI after tree stops him from crashing into Far East Side house, Madison police say
A man faces his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after a tree in the front yard stopped him from crashing into a
Far East Side house late Monday night, Madison police reported.
The crash happened in front of an occupied home in the 5400 block of Golden Leaf Trail about 11:30 p.m., officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
Madison man gets 100 months in federal prison for robbing 2 banks, 1 credit union
A Madison man was sentenced to 100 months in prison for robbing two banks and a credit union in Madison in 2019,
according to Scott C. Blader, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Antonio Rowe, 31, also was ordered to pay restitution when he was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge William Conley after pleading guilty to the charges on July 28, Blader said in a statement.
Stolen Prius totaled during early morning street race, Madison police say
A stolen Toyota Prius ended up totaled in the backyard of a Southwest Side home early Monday morning
following a street race with another vehicle, Madison police said.
A caller reported seeing a white Prius and blue SUV racing each other on McKee Road around 3:15 a.m. Monday, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement Tuesday. The driver of the SUV cut off the smaller Prius, causing the Toyota to veer across the road, jump the median and crash through a fence into the backyard of a house on an adjacent street, Grigg said.
Man pleads guilty to near-fatal stabbing last year, but mental commitment to be ordered
After pleading guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday,
a Madison man was found not legally responsible for stabbing his roommate multiple times last year.
Luke R. Faircloth, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury for stabbing his roommate on Feb. 10, 2019, at the home where they lived in the 800 block of South Midvale Boulevard. Faircloth was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea agreement.
