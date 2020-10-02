2 men arrested after ‘hot’ car spotted on North Side, Madison police say

Two Madison men were arrested after a “hot” car was spotted on the North Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

A Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen by Sun Prairie police was spotted by Madison police parked in the 4100 block of Barby Lane about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Drugs and other evidence were seized during searches of the car and two men were arrested, DeSpain said.

Justice J. Cloud-Dominguez, 19, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and on a probation violation.

Anthony M. Moore, 20, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent–passenger, possession of THC with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

