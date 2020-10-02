 Skip to main content
2 men arrested after ‘hot’ car spotted on North Side, Madison police say
2 men arrested after ‘hot’ car spotted on North Side, Madison police say

Justice J. Cloud-Dominguez booking photo

Justice J. Cloud-Dominguez.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Two Madison men were arrested after a “hot” car was spotted on the North Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

A Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen by Sun Prairie police was spotted by Madison police parked in the 4100 block of Barby Lane about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Drugs and other evidence were seized during searches of the car and two men were arrested, DeSpain said.

Justice J. Cloud-Dominguez, 19, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and on a probation violation.

Anthony M. Moore, 20, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent–passenger, possession of THC with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Man out on bail charged with vehicular homicide, gunpoint robbery top recent notable crimes in Madison area

