2 men, 1 with gun, kick in apartment doors on Far East Side looking for person, Madison police say

Two men, one armed with a handgun, kicked in apartment doors on the Far East Side looking for a person early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Witnesses told police that at about 3 a.m. Saturday, two men kicked in two separate apartment doors in the 1700 block of Blossom Lane looking for an unknown person, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

One of the men was reported to have a handgun and both fled in a black four-door sedan before officers arrived, without finding who they were looking for, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

