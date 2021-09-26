2 major thefts drove big increase last year in number of firearms reported stolen in Madison area

The number of firearms reported stolen last year in Madison and Dane County was up sharply from prior years and included two thefts totaling nearly 122 firearms.
The increase came as sales of firearms skyrocketed nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid a yearslong increase in gunfire, burglaries and vehicle thefts in the Madison area. Authorities say it's not uncommon for stolen firearms to turn up in connection with later crimes.
According to Madison police, 162 firearms were reported stolen last year, up from 101 in 2019 and the most since at least 2016. As of Sept. 9, 86 had been reported stolen this year in the city.
In areas patrolled by the Dane County Sheriff's Office — either outside of cities with their own 24-7 police departments or in municipalities with part-time forces — 168 firearms were reported stolen last year.
There were only between 36 and 64 reported stolen per year from 2016 to 2019 in the county; the increase in 2020 was driven by two major thefts reported in June and July.
In the first, a town of Westport couple and their relatives reported that nearly 90 firearms appeared to have been stolen from the couple's home over the course of months or years, possibly by a daughter of the couple and her boyfriend who had been living in the home.
According to a 33-page report in the case, the suspects had been living at the house for several years and appeared to be drug users. The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming them because they have not been arrested for any crimes.
In the second theft, 35 firearms were stolen from Smitty’s Guns, 575 London Road in the town of Deerfield, on July 5. Deputies responding to an alarm at the business at 7:14 a.m. discovered that burglars had forced entry to the store, and a red Toyota Corolla believed to be connected to the crime was found abandoned and running in the ditch off Highway 73. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Madison.
Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said both thefts remain under investigation and no arrests have been made in either. The Westport theft has not previously been made public by the Sheriff's Office.
None of the firearms in the Westport case have been recovered, but five stolen pistols in the Deerfield burglary have been recovered by other law enforcement agencies, according to Schaffer.
"One of the pistols was recovered in a ditch in Illinois," she said, "three were recovered during unrelated investigations in Illinois — a traffic stop and two drug investigations — and the last was recovered in Madison."
Madison police Detective Sgt. Deb Plantz, who works in the department's Burglary Crime Unit, said the increase in firearm thefts in the city last year "kind of correlates with an increase in burglary numbers and an increase in thefts from autos," but she wouldn't draw a line between the increase in firearm thefts and the increase in shots-fired reports.
Handguns are the commonly stolen firearm, she said, and it's become common to see firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles in underground parking garages.
Detective Sgt. Caleb Johnson, who works in the department's Violent Crime Unit, also declined to draw a line between the gun thefts and the increase in shots-fired calls in recent years, noting that it's rare police find the guns used in such incidents. It's not unusual that the guns the department does recover have previously been reported stolen, he said.
Stolen firearms are reported to the FBI's National Crime Information Center, a database accessible to state and local law enforcement agencies. Firearms stolen from federally licensed dealers are also reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF's eTrace system can be used to track stolen firearms that are later recovered back to their original owners.
Schaffer said anyone with information about the Deerfield and Westport thefts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office tips line at 608-284-6900.