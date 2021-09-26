2 major thefts drove big increase last year in number of firearms reported stolen in Madison area

According to a 33-page report in the case, the suspects had been living at the house for several years and appeared to be drug users. The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming them because they have not been arrested for any crimes.

In the second theft, 35 firearms were stolen from Smitty’s Guns, 575 London Road in the town of Deerfield, on July 5. Deputies responding to an alarm at the business at 7:14 a.m. discovered that burglars had forced entry to the store, and a red Toyota Corolla believed to be connected to the crime was found abandoned and running in the ditch off Highway 73. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Madison.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said both thefts remain under investigation and no arrests have been made in either. The Westport theft has not previously been made public by the Sheriff's Office.

None of the firearms in the Westport case have been recovered, but five stolen pistols in the Deerfield burglary have been recovered by other law enforcement agencies, according to Schaffer.

"One of the pistols was recovered in a ditch in Illinois," she said, "three were recovered during unrelated investigations in Illinois — a traffic stop and two drug investigations — and the last was recovered in Madison."