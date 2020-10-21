2 Madison men charged with toppling, damaging Capitol statues in June

According to the complaints against Clemente and Capps:

Police identified Clemente in connection with the City-County Building incident, for which he is not charged with a crime. The same man, police said, could be seen on surveillance video pulling on a cable attached to the “Forward” statue, which stood on the State Street corner of the Capitol grounds.

A short time later, the man later identified as Clemente could be seen on video fastening a rope to a vehicle used to pull down the Heg statue.

Capps was identified after a traffic stop on June 30. Police said he was a passenger in a vehicle that attempted to ram a Madison police squad car while it tried to stop another vehicle. While the complaint doesn’t state it specifically, that appears to describe Clark’s June 30 arrest near Verona Road, during which Conner Fleck, 25, of Marshall, is alleged to have tried to ram a squad car.

The complaint alleges video surveillance shows Capps was among the people pulling on a cable to topple “Forward,” and about 20 minutes later was trying to attach a chain to the back of a Nissan Murano used to pull down the Heg statue and drag it away.