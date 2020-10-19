2 Madison men arrested in separate Dane County drug investigations

A pair of Dane County Narcotics Task Force investigations led to the arrests of two Madison men last week, Madison police reported.

The first was 18-year-old Jaquan T. Morris, who was arrested Wednesday on tentative charges for four counts of delivery of cocaine and a probation warrant, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. A search warrant for a home on the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street was served Wednesday morning. Officers found and confiscated five handguns, including one listed as stolen, a loaded, 50-round drum magazine, nearly 3,000 grams of THC, over $4,200 in cash, digital scales and other evidence.

Morris was the primary suspect, DeSpain said, but three other people living at the residence will also be facing tentative charges.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Stephone D. Cryer on tentative charges of six counts of heroin delivery after a traffic stop on Warwick Way at around 1 p.m. Thursday, DeSpain said. Cell phones and more than $1,300 were taken as evidence at the time of the arrest.

Multiple shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.