2 late-night garage break-ins reported on Madison's Far West Side

Two people three blocks apart on Madison's Far West Side reported a person or people entered their garages overnight Wednesday, in what appear to be two more cases of young people going into unlocked garages or homes to try to steal vehicles and other valuables.

A 49-year-old man in the 9400 block of Spirit Street told police that just before midnight, he confronted four young males dressed in dark, cinched hoodies in his garage. They fled in a waiting vehicle, but not before one of them pointed a handgun at the man, police said. Nothing appeared to have been taken from the garage.

In the second case, a 47-year-old man in the 9400 block of Lost Meadow Road told police at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday that one or more people had rummaged through two vehicles, leaving with only a garage door opener.

The Spirit Street victim told police that his garage door was left a quarter of the way open, and while inside his home had heard it open all the way. Police said the suspect or suspects in the Lost Meadow case got into the garage using a garage door opener left in an unlocked vehicle in the driveway.

Anyone with information about the incidents is being asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous.