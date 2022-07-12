2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store, authorities say

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning, city authorities said.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the shootings took place at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It's one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
Police said the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed and a bystander suffered minor injuries, police said. No further information was immediately released.
Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man.
The three homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when police say a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.
The man was shot about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of West Carmen Avenue and woman was shot about 9:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 44th Street. Both victims died at the scene, police said.
People are also reading…
Milwaukee has recorded at least 112 homicides this year and is on track to set a record for a third straight year.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.