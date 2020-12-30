2 killed in head-on collision on Highway 69 in town of Montrose, Sheriff's Office says

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 69 in the town of Montrose, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
A 2001 Ford Escape was travelling south on Highway 69 in the north lanes when it clipped the rear driver-side tail light of a pick-up truck as the truck attempted to avoid collision.
Witnesses said the Ford Escape continued traveling in the wrong lane of traffic and collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva shortly before 6 p.m. just west of the village of Belleville.
The driver of the Ford Escape, a 43-year-old woman, and the driver of the Chevy Captiva, a 51-year-old woman, died at the scene.
The crash closed Highway 69 between Highway PB and Highway 92 for about three hours.