2 killed in Dane County crash; vehicle struck from behind and pushed into oncoming traffic

Two people were killed after their vehicle was hit from behind and pushed into the path of a third vehicle near Marshal Wednesday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was heading west on Highway 19 and attempting to turn south on Highway TT when it was rear-ended, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said. The collision pushed the first vehicle into the eastbound lane of Highway 19, where it was struck by by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the first vehicle died at the scene, Schaffer said. The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The names of the victims will be released later by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schaffer said.