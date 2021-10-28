 Skip to main content
2 killed by head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say
2 killed by head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say

Two men were killed after a head-on crash in Rock County Thursday morning, authorities said. 

A 57-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia crossed the center line on Highway 14 for unknown reasons in the town of Bradford around 6:30 a.m., crashing into a GMC Sierra driven by a 74-year-old man, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement. 

The two men died at the scene after deputies pulled them from the vehicles and gave medical care, Knudson said. The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office will release the names of the men at a later date. 

The crash closed Highway 14 west of Highway 140 for three and a half hours Thursday morning though it reopened at 10 a.m. 

The driver of a Cadillac XT5, who was driving behind the 57-year-old, drove into a ditch after swerving to miss the crash. He was uninjured. 

