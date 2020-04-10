You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Dodge County head-on crash, authorities say
alert

2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Dodge County head-on crash, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man and a woman were killed and another man seriously injured in a head-on crash in Dodge County on Thursday night, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. on Highway W near Hillcrest Road in the town of Oak Grove, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a Chevy Cobalt was traveling east on Highway W and a Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Highway W when they collided head-on, Schmidt said.

The Cobalt was driven by a 22-year-old Juneau man who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. The lone passenger in the Cobalt was a 24-year-old Juneau woman who also was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.

The Silverado driver was a 21-year-old Fox Lake man who was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and then by Med Flight helicopter to University Hospital with serious injuries, Schmidt said.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family, and the crash remains under investigation, Schmidt said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics