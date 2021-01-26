2 killed, 1 injured in I-94 crash near Lake Mills caused by wrong-way driver, State Patrol says

Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver Monday night on Interstate 94 near Lake Mills, the State Patrol reported.

The crash shortly after 7 p.m. on I-94 near mile post 255 in Jefferson County happened when a vehicle heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 collided with a vehicle heading east, Sgt. Scott Jarvela said in a report.

The wrong-way vehicle rolled over into the median and the driver was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital, Jarvela said.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and an injured passenger was treated at the scene, Jarvela said.

No identities of those involved were released.

The State Patrol is conducting a reconstruction of the crash as the investigation continues, Jarvela said.

Assisting agencies included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills police and fire departments, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

