2 injured when semi crashes into house in Belleville, authorities say

Two people were injured when a semi-tractor trailer crashed into a house in Belleville, the Belleville Fire Department reported.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. on southbound Highway 69 at Green Street and Highway 69 didn’t re-open until 10:40 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.

When emergency responders arrives, everyone in the home as well as the semi driver were safe, with two people taken to a hospital by Belleville Area EMS for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Belleville Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Jake Myrland said in a statement.

Fuel from the semi and items contained in a utility trailer were leaking in the house. The semi also damaged the natural gas meter to the house so the gas was shut off, Myrland said.

Agencies that assisted in the response include the Madison Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team, We Energies, Alliant Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Belleville Public Works Department. A recovery team from Disch Auto also worked to pull the semi from the house, Myrland said.

Authorities said they were working to determine the cause of the crash.

