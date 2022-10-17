2 injured in kubaton attack, 2 arrested during family disturbance Downtown, Madison police say

Two people were injured by a kubaton stick and two were arrested during a family disturbance Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Main Street, Sgt. Nicholas Pine said in a statement.

During the fight among family members, one person inflicted substantial battery-level injuries on two others using a kubaton stick, Pine said.

Officers arrested two people and another is being sought, Pine said.

No identities or further details were released and Pine said the investigation is continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.