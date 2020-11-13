2 injured in Downtown crash involving squad car heading to weapons call at hotel, Madison police say

An officer and another person were injured in a three-vehicle crash Downtown Thursday night involving a squad car heading to a weapons call, Madison police reported.
The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. at North Park Street and West Johnson Street as the officer was heading to the Best Western East Towne, 4801 Annamark Drive, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
After the crash, one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the officer who was driving the squad car was treated for a minor injury at a hospital, Hartman said.
UW police took several witness statements and an internal investigation will be conducted as to the cause of the crash, Hartman said.
No further details on the crash were released.
Meanwhile, three people were arrested in the weapons violation at the hotel, where police were called shortly after 10 p.m. on an initial report of a disturbance inside a room, Hartman said in a separate statement.
Arriving officers were met by Brooks, who was described as “extremely hostile” and attempted to physically engage with officers, who disengaged and attempted to retreat from the room, Hartman said.
But an officer’s foot became lodged under the door as Brooks continually attempted to slam it shut. Officers then heard what they believed to be a gunshot from inside of the room, Hartman said.
Brooks and Amanda Geller then barricaded themselves along with three young children inside the room for about 30 minutes. Police negotiators became involved and eventually Brooks and Geller emerged with the three young children into the hallway, where Brooks and Geller were “non-compliant with officers’ commands,” Hartman said.
Sponge rounds eventually were used in taking Brooks into custody, and Geller was arrested as well, Hartman said.
Brooks faces tentative charges of battery to police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting, and Geller faces tentative charges of resisting and disorderly conduct. An acquaintance, Reggie Rigsby, faces tentative charges of two counts of bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. The weapons violation investigation is ongoing, Hartman said.
The children were placed with the help of Child Protective Services, Hartman said.
