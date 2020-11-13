2 injured in Downtown crash involving squad car heading to weapons call at hotel, Madison police say

An officer and another person were injured in a three-vehicle crash Downtown Thursday night involving a squad car heading to a weapons call, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 10:15 p.m. at North Park Street and West Johnson Street as the officer was heading to the Best Western East Towne, 4801 Annamark Drive, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

After the crash, one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the officer who was driving the squad car was treated for a minor injury at a hospital, Hartman said.

UW police took several witness statements and an internal investigation will be conducted as to the cause of the crash, Hartman said.

No further details on the crash were released.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested in the weapons violation at the hotel, where police were called shortly after 10 p.m. on an initial report of a disturbance inside a room, Hartman said in a separate statement.

Arriving officers were met by Brooks, who was described as “extremely hostile” and attempted to physically engage with officers, who disengaged and attempted to retreat from the room, Hartman said.