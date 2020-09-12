2 injured in crash involving hazardous materials that closed I-39/90/94 for hours, police say

Two people were injured in a crash Friday involving hazardous materials that closed westbound Interstate 39/90/94 for hours, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash about 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 116 on westbound I-39/90/94, one a semi-trailer truck hauling hazardous, corrosive and flammable materials, the State Patrol said.
The semi overturned and was significantly damaged, with some of the hazardous material leaking. The Portage Fire Department HAZMAT Team was called to the scene and rendered it mostly safe, the State Patrol said.
The semi-trailer was blocking the left and middle lanes and could not be moved until the hazardous materials were offloaded by an environmental recovery team. Westbound I-39/90/94 was closed at Highway 60 and traffic was detoured until about 9:45 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Westbound I-39/90/94 traffic was backed up for nine miles at one point, the state Department of Transportation reported.
