 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 injured in crash involving hazardous materials that closed I-39/90/94 for hours, police say
alert

2 injured in crash involving hazardous materials that closed I-39/90/94 for hours, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

Two people were injured in a crash Friday involving hazardous materials that closed westbound Interstate 39/90/94 for hours, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash about 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 116 on westbound I-39/90/94, one a semi-trailer truck hauling hazardous, corrosive and flammable materials, the State Patrol said.

The semi overturned and was significantly damaged, with some of the hazardous material leaking. The Portage Fire Department HAZMAT Team was called to the scene and rendered it mostly safe, the State Patrol said.

The semi-trailer was blocking the left and middle lanes and could not be moved until the hazardous materials were offloaded by an environmental recovery team. Westbound I-39/90/94 was closed at Highway 60 and traffic was detoured until about 9:45 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Westbound I-39/90/94 traffic was backed up for nine miles at one point, the state Department of Transportation reported.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics