2 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say

Two people were injured in five shooting incidents in Madison and Sun Prairie from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning, police reported.

The series of shootings started about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, with officers called to the area of Third Avenue at Center Street on the South Side on reports of shots fired, Madison police Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

Arriving officers were told that a person had been shot, but had left the scene, and shortly after, dispatchers relayed information to officers at the scene that man in his late 20s had arrived at a local hospital with multiple, non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Zanders said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with currently no risk to the public, Zanders said.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Traceway Driveway on the South Side on reports of shots fired, Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement.

Arriving officers discovered one male with a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound and at least one building was struck by gunfire, Schwartz said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with currently no risk to the public, Schwartz said.