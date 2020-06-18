You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say
alert

2 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two people were injured in five shooting incidents in Madison and Sun Prairie from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning, police reported.

The series of shootings started about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, with officers called to the area of Third Avenue at Center Street on the South Side on reports of shots fired, Madison police Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

Arriving officers were told that a person had been shot, but had left the scene, and shortly after, dispatchers relayed information to officers at the scene that man in his late 20s had arrived at a local hospital with multiple, non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Zanders said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with currently no risk to the public, Zanders said.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Traceway Driveway on the South Side on reports of shots fired, Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement.

Arriving officers discovered one male with a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound and at least one building was struck by gunfire, Schwartz said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with currently no risk to the public, Schwartz said.

In Sun Prairie, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of North Pine Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.

Several bullets struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, but there were no injuries, Cox said.

The shooting appears to be a targeted incident, and all parties that are believed to have been involved fled the scene prior to police arriving, Cox said.

Back in Madison, shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Rosemary Avenue on the East Side on reports of shots fired, and arriving officers discovered a gas meter in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive that was struck by gunfire, Schwartz said in a separate statement.

No injuries were reported, and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with currently no risk to the public, Schwartz said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to North Blair Street and East Johnson Street Downtown on reports of shots fired, Schwartz said in a separate statement.

Arriving officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that was struck by gunfire, Schwartz said.

No injuries were reported, and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with currently no risk to the public, Schwartz said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, and in the Sun Prairie shooting to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics