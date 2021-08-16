2 injured, 1 critically, when driver runs stop sign, rolls car in Lafayette County, authorities say

Two people were injured, one critically, on Sunday afternoon when a driver ran a stop sign, lost control and rolled their car multiple times, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., a 911 caller reported a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Highway G, just west of the intersection with Bond Road in the town of Fayette, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a report.

The investigation determined that a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Julie R. Meyers, 31, of Darlington, was heading west on Bond Road when Meyers failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway G, Gill said.

Meyers apparently lost control of the vehicle, left the road into the north ditch line, and overturned numerous times, with passenger Douglas E. Rinden, 34, of Racine, ejected during the crash, Gill said.

Meyers and Rinden both were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, Gill said.

Rinden was flown by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries, and Meyers was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County with non-life threatening injuries, Gill said.

The crash remains under investigation, Gill said.