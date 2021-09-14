 Skip to main content
2 injured, 1 car torched after OWI crash on East Side, authorities say
An intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an East Side road caused a multi-vehicle crash that left two people injured and one car in flames Monday night, authorities said.

The Madison Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash on the intersection of Milwaukee Street and West Corporate Drive at 7:46 p.m. Monday, Officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement. Upon arriving, the driver of a damaged pickup truck hit by an oncoming vehicle told firefighters to continue down the road where other vehicles had crashed. The driver of the truck was later taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further down Milwaukee Street, firefighters found three damaged vehicles, one of which was in flames. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said in a statement Cynthia Schuster, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department. 

The motorist who hit the pickup truck was cited for a first OWI causing injury, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and hit and run causing injury, Officer Schmitgen said. 

