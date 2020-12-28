2 in car critically injured in crash when distracted driver runs milk truck through stop sign, Grant County authorities say

Two people in a car were critically injured in a crash Wednesday when a distracted driver ran a stop sign in a milk truck, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 18 at Highway G in the town of Wingville, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a report.

Investigators determined that Tyler Holthaus, 30, of Glen Haven, was driving a 2012 Freightliner milk truck south on Highway G when he told deputies that he looked down at an electronic device and didn't see the stop sign. Holthaus drove his truck through the intersection and struck a 2021 Subaru that was heading west on Highway 18, Dreckman said.

The milk truck rolled over in a field, south of Highway 18, and Holthaus was able to climb out of it, while the Subaru occupants, driver Michael Devlin, 66, and passenger Nancy Devlin, 59, both of Mount Hope, had to be extricated from the car, Dreckman said.

The Devlins suffered critical injuries and were taken by MedFlight helicopters to UW Hospital in Madison. One had been taken to Upland Hills Medical Center in Dodgeville, where a MedFlight helicopter was diverted to, while a second MedFlight helicopter landed at the crash scene, Dreckman said.