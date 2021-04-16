2 Illinois men charged in federal court with robberies of Lake Delton businesses

Two Illinois men were charged in federal court this week with the robberies of two Lake Delton businesses, acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea reported.

Deon Brown, 27, of Zion, and Cortez Thurmond, 28, of North Chicago, are charged with robbing Alpha Red Studio and Gifts of the World on July 28, 2020, while brandishing a dangerous weapon at employees of the businesses, O’Shea said.

Brown and Thurmond face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each charge.

The charges are the result of an investigation by Lake Delton police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner is the prosecutor.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.