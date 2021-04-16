 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Illinois men charged in federal court with robberies of Lake Delton businesses
alert

2 Illinois men charged in federal court with robberies of Lake Delton businesses

Judge court gavel
iSTOCK

Two Illinois men were charged in federal court this week with the robberies of two Lake Delton businesses, acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea reported.

Deon Brown, 27, of Zion, and Cortez Thurmond, 28, of North Chicago, are charged with robbing Alpha Red Studio and Gifts of the World on July 28, 2020, while brandishing a dangerous weapon at employees of the businesses, O’Shea said.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Brown and Thurmond face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each charge.

The charges are the result of an investigation by Lake Delton police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner is the prosecutor.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics