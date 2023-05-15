Two illegal guns were seized Downtown on Saturday night after officers spotted a car involved in a prior crime, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Central District Community Policing Team officers recognized a vehicle in the Buckeye lot, 200 W. Gorham St., that was involved in an incident last year in which five guns and several pounds of marijuana were seized, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

As they passed by the parked vehicle they spotted a handgun sticking out from under the seat. The gun was loaded and reported stolen from a different state, Fryer said.

A K9 unit also alerted for drugs inside the vehicle, Fryer said.

The driver of the vehicle has a bail condition saying he should not possess any type of dangerous weapon, and he tried to avoid officers when returning to his vehicle, but was ultimately taken into custody, Fryer said.

The Sun Prairie man was arrested on tentative charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and bail jumping, Fryer said.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022