2 houses, vehicle struck in gunfire incidents on Southwest, North sides, Madison police say

Two houses and a vehicle were struck in gunfire incidents on the Southwest and North sides on Thanksgiving, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, police were sent to a shots fired report near Jacobs Way and Frisch Road on the Southwest Side, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.
Officers determined that multiple shots were fired in the area, and two houses were struck by bullets, Meinert said.
No injuries were reported, Meinert said.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police were sent to the area of Redwing Lane and Main Lane on the North Side after multiple callers reported shots fired in the area, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
Arriving officers found multiple shell casings on the street near the Redwing-Main intersection, and determined that a vehicle with two occupants that had been driving in the area was struck by gunfire, Richardson said.
No additional damage was found and no persons were struck, Richardson said.
The shooters may have left the area in a white or gray 4-door sedan, Richardson said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.