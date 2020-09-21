2 hospitalized after rollover crash off Highway 18/151 near Dodgeville, authorities say

Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash off Highway 18/151 at Exit 47 near Dodgeville on Sunday night, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Emergency responders called to Highway 18/151 near Section Line Road in the town of Dodgeville about 7:45 p.m. found a three-vehicle collision they determined to actually be two different crashes, Sgt. Lin Gunderson said in a report.
The initial crash happened when a 2006 Chevy Cobalt occupied by two people that was heading south on 18/151 went off the road and rolled at least once before coming to rest on its wheels. The two occupants, who were not identified, had to be extricated by Dodgeville Fire and EMS and were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Gunderson said.
The second crash occurred when a vehicle was slowing down and was struck from behind by another vehicle. No one was injured in the second crash, Gunderson said.
Southbound 18/151 traffic was re-routed through Dodgeville for about 90 minutes. Alcohol was not a factor and the crash remains under investigation, Gunderson said.
