 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Iowa County, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Iowa County Friday night, authorities said. 

The pair were riding a motorcycle together when they crashed around 6 p.m. on Long Valley Road near Highway K, Iowa County Sheriff Steven Michek said in a statement. 

UW Med Flight responded to the scene, Michek said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics