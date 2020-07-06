You are the owner of this article.
2 homes on Far East Side hit by gunfire, 28 shell casings found, Madison police say

Madison police found 28 shell casings in the road after two occupied homes were struck by gunfire on the Far East Side early Sunday morning. 

Officers responded Sunday morning after a resident found damage to his home on Trafalger Place from multiple bullets. Another home and one parked vehicle were also struck, Madison police said. No injuries were reported.  

Witnesses told police they saw two cars racing through the area from 1 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Many initially thought the gunshots were fireworks, police said. 

A crime scene investigator found 28 shell casings of two different calibers in the road near Trafalger Place. 

