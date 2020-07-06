2 homes on Far East Side hit by gunfire, 28 shell casings found, Madison police say

-
Madison police found 28 shell casings in the road after two occupied homes were struck by gunfire on the Far East Side early Sunday morning.
Officers responded Sunday morning after a resident found damage to his home on Trafalger Place from multiple bullets. Another home and one parked vehicle were also struck, Madison police said. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses told police they saw two cars racing through the area from 1 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Many initially thought the gunshots were fireworks, police said.
A crime scene investigator found 28 shell casings of two different calibers in the road near Trafalger Place.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
