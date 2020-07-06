2 homes on Far East Side hit by gunfire, 28 shell casings found, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police found 28 shell casings in the road after two occupied homes were struck by gunfire on the Far East Side early Sunday morning.

Officers responded Sunday morning after a resident found damage to his home on Trafalger Place from multiple bullets. Another home and one parked vehicle were also struck, Madison police said. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police they saw two cars racing through the area from 1 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Many initially thought the gunshots were fireworks, police said.

A crime scene investigator found 28 shell casings of two different calibers in the road near Trafalger Place.

