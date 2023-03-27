Two men with guns attacked and robbed a man and a woman in a home invasion on the North Side on Friday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 2000 block of Northport Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday after the gunmen entered an apartment and demanded money from the man and woman, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man and woman were pistol-whipped, the man was tied up, and the gunmen ransacked the apartment and stole various electronics from the home, Fryer said.

Officers are reviewing digital evidence, and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN