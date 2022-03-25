2 girls arrested for allegedly abducting Milwaukee baby

MILWAUKEE — Two girls are under arrest in the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert this week, police said Thursday.
The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl are suspected of taking the three-month-old baby identified as Anthony Crudup Jr.
The child's mother called police about 2 a.m. Wednesday to report the child's disappearance. She said a number of people were at her home when she fell asleep and when she woke up they and the baby were gone.
An Amber Alert was issued to publicize the infant's disappearance.
Police searched the neighborhood and an investigation led them to a residence blocks away where the baby was found unharmed about 1 p.m.
Authorities said three Milwaukee men, 19, 33 and 56, were arrested on unrelated charges.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.