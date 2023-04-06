A man and a boy found sleeping in a car drove into multiple police cars while fleeing, before crashing and being arrested Tuesday morning, Madison police reported Thursday.

The incident began when an officer was asked to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Wyoming Way about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers deflated the vehicle's tires and awakened the two people in the car, and they then drove into multiple squad cars as they tried to flee before crashing on North Sherman Avenue, Fryer said.

A 14-year-old boy ran from the vehicle after the crash and officers followed him over fences and through backyards before catching him, Fryer said.

The boy was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding officers. He has had multiple past police contacts and was wanted on a capias warrant, Fryer said.

The teen was taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether he was placed in detention or released.

David A. Wills, 18, of Madison, remained in the vehicle and was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. He also is a suspect in multiple burglaries throughout Dane County, Fryer said.

Two loaded handguns were found inside the vehicle, and one had been reported stolen, Fryer said.

