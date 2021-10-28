2 found in car after apparent overdoses arrested on tentative drug charges, Madison police say

A man and a woman found in a car on the South Side after apparent overdoses Monday night were arrested on tentative drug charges, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, witnesses reported a vehicle in the 1000 block of Magnolia Lanes with a woman in the driver’s seat and a man in the passenger sat who appeared to have overdosed, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.
The woman, Oriana Amakobe, was determined to be impaired by officers, who conducted field sobriety tests on her, and she was arrested on tentative charges that include operating a motor vehicle while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of schedule i narcotic, Schmitgen said.
The man, Jay Joles, was taken to a hospital, medically cleared, and then taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule i or ii narcotics, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and attempted battery to LE, Schmitgen said.