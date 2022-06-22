 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 found dead in rural Vernon County residence died of gunshots, 1 self-inflicted, authorities say

Police tape
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two people found dead in a rural Vernon County residence on Sunday died of gunshots, one self-inflicted, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a possible suicide at an address on Highway P in rural Westby, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

Deputies found Tina M. Schermerhorn, 47, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and later found Rick J. Schermerhorn, 48, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Spears said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Spears said.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

