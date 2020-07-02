You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 flee after crashing stolen car on Southwest Side, Madison police say
alert

2 flee after crashing stolen car on Southwest Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two young men were seen fleeing on foot after crashing a stolen car into a tree on the Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The 2018 Toyota Rav4 that was stolen from a Goldenrod Lane address last Thursday was a total loss after the crash near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Barton Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The men did not appear to be injured, DeSpain said.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics