2 flee after crashing stolen car on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Two young men were seen fleeing on foot after crashing a stolen car into a tree on the Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The 2018 Toyota Rav4 that was stolen from a Goldenrod Lane address last Thursday was a total loss after the crash near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Barton Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The men did not appear to be injured, DeSpain said.
Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating possible hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid
No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend
Middleton Sport Bowl owners sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison
UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say
Woman jumps from Beltline bridge into Yahara River following police standoff
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for allegedly looting, damaging State Street businesses
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say
2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say
Madison man arrested after Madison woman dies after apparently jumping from moving vehicle, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.