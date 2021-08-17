 Skip to main content
2 firearms stolen from trunk of vehicle in Southwest Madison
2 firearms stolen from trunk of vehicle in Southwest Madison

Two firearms were reported stolen from the trunk of a vehicle on Madison's Southwest Side Tuesday morning, police said. 

The Madison Police Department responded to a reported theft from an auto at 8:45 a.m. on the 7200 block of Tempe Drive, department spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said.

The victim reported that their locked vehicle was broken into and an AR-15 rifle and a pistol were stolen.

Police did not have any information on possible suspects.

