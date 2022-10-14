2 ejected, injured in rollover crash in Grant County, authorities say

Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday, authorities reported.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nathan Morris, 19, of Livingston, was driving his 2002 Ford Ranger south on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road, just off Highway 18 near Mt. Hope, when he began to slide on the gravel road, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Morris’ vehicle entered the left ditch and then came back toward the center of the road, where it began to slide. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the right ditch, Dreckman said.

Morris was ejected from the vehicle, taken to Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie Du Chien and then flown by helicopter to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Dreckman said.

Passenger Cheyanna Armstrong, 18, of Heber Spring, Arkansas, also was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Crossing Rivers Hospital, Dreckman said.

The crash remains under investigation.