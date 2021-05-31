 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 eastbound lanes on Highway 12 closed due to crash
alert top story

2 eastbound lanes on Highway 12 closed due to crash

Two eastbound lanes on Highway 12 at Rimrock Road near Madison are closed due to a crash Monday evening. 

Officials estimate the lanes could be closed for an hour or more due to the crash, which occurred at 6:50 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics