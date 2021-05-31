2 eastbound lanes on Highway 12 closed due to crash

Two eastbound lanes on Highway 12 at Rimrock Road near Madison are closed due to a crash Monday evening.
Officials estimate the lanes could be closed for an hour or more due to the crash, which occurred at 6:50 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today