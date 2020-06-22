2 drivers severely injured in head-on crash on Highway 14 in Rock County, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two drivers were severely injured in a head-on crash on Highway 14 in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities reported.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol and Janesville police and fire departments responded to the crash about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 14 by Old Humes Road in the town of Harmony, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

Investigators determined that an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 47-year-old Clinton woman crossed the centerline of Highway 14 on the curve and struck a westbound Ford Escape driven by a 24-year-old Rockford, Illinois woman, Falk said.

Both women were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for severe injuries, and Highway 14 was rerouted for more than two hours while the crash was being investigated, Falk said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and no citations have been issued while the investigation continues, Falk said.

