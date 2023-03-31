Two doors were hit by gunfire on the South Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the area of Gene Parks Place, Mike McKinney Court and Allied Drive about 7:10 p.m. Thursday on multiple reports of shots fired in the neighborhood, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.

The two buildings that had their doors shot were occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported, Eull said.

Police found 10 spent shell casings in the road, Eull said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.