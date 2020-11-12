2 dogs die in North Side house fire, authorities say

Two dogs died in a house fire on the North Side on Wednesday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Multiple callers to 911 reported flames and smoke showing from a neighboring house on Arizona Circle shortly before 12:45 p.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
When Engine Co. 10 arrived, neighbors said they didn’t think anyone was home, but that multiple pets were inside the home. Firefighters forced their way in and located the fire, which had spread up a wall into the soffit and attic space above, and put the blaze out within six minutes of arriving, Schuster said.
The fire caused significant damage, including smoke damage throughout the home, Schuster said.
Medic 8 and Engine 8 searched the house and confirmed no one was home. They also discovered the two dogs that had died, but rescued two cats, one in good condition and a second that was resuscitated by firefighters. A third cat, described as a brown tabby named Charlie, remains missing, and neighbors were asked to be on the lookout, Schuster said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
