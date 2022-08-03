 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 die in North Side residence, signs of drug use at scene, Madison police say

Two people died in a North Side residence on Tuesday morning, and signs of drug use were found at the scene, Madison police reported.

The formal cause of death will be ruled by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were sent to the residence in the 700 block of Vera Court around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday after a woman found two family members unresponsive in the living room, Fryer said.

Madison Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene, Fryer said.

Officers attempted to comfort the family, which also recently lost other loved ones, Fryer said.

