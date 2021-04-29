2 die in head-on crash after driver hits turkey, loses control, Vernon County authorities say

Two people died in a head-on crash in Vernon County on Tuesday after a driver struck a turkey and lost control, authorities reported.

The crash about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday happened on Highway 56 near Highway K in the town of Geno, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Crume said in a report.

A 2007 Ford Escape was heading west on Highway 56 when a turkey struck the front, causing driver Jody Duwe to lose control, skid into the ditch, then back across the center line, striking an eastbound 2011 Dodge pickup truck head-on, Crume said.

Duwe, 59, and passenger Nevaeh Niemyjski, 10, both of Genoa, were extricated from the Escape and pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Crume said.

The pickup driver, Joshua Dummer, 21, of West Salem, was taken by ambulance to a La Crosse hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, Crume said.

The crash remains under investigation.

