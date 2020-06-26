You are the owner of this article.
2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash fleeing a police traffic stop in Sun Prairie on Friday morning, authorities reported.

The state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation put out a statement on the incident that said it and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the officer-involved deaths.

Sun Prairie police made a traffic stop on Beech Street near Davison Drive and as police approached the stopped vehicle on foot, it drove off at a high rate of speed, crashing and catching fire about three blocks away on Ruby Lane near the intersection of Main Street, DCI said.

Police and citizens immediately began life-saving measures on those involved in the crash, but two passengers of the vehicle died at the scene, while paramedics took the driver and an additional passenger to a nearby hospital, DCI said.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured, DCI said.

The involved officers from the Sun Prairie Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, DCI said.

DCI said it will turn over its reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation is finished.

