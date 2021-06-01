2 die, 5 injured when pickups collide after 1 runs stop sign at Highway 14 intersection, Rock County authorities say

Two people were killed and five were injured when two pickup trucks collided after one ran a stop sign at a Highway 14 intersection on Monday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Rock County deputies, Evansville police, and fire and emergency medical personnel from Evansville, Janesville, and Footville were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in the town of Porter, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a report.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Trailblazer was northbound on North Tuttle, failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 14 and collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that was eastbound on 14. The crash caused the Silverado to spin around, hit and snap a power pole, while the Trailblazer continued northeast into a farm field and rolled before coming to a stop, Falk said.

A male passenger was ejected from the Silverado and pronounced dead at the scene, and a male and female were ejected from the Trailblazer, and the male was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, Falk said.

The four other occupants of the Silverado, the female that was ejected from the Trailblazer and the other male passenger in the Trailblazer were transported to area hospitals for various injuries sustained in the crash, Falk said.